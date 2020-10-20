A Muncie man has been formally charged with eight felonies over life-threatening injuries he allegedly inflicted on a 3-year-old by.
Among the charges, 24-year-old Antonio Austin Rivera-Manship faces a count of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. Authorities say the suspect shook and pushed the child down a flight of stairs.
Indictment For Muncie Man In Child Injury Case
