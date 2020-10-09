FRIDAY, 9 A.M. UPDATE from IUBMH, Muncie, IN

From Niel Gifford, at IUBMH:

“As of 9a this morning we have 35 Covid-19 patients currently at IU Health Ball with 20 inpatient cases with test results pending. It is as important as ever to wear a mask, practice social distancing and to wash your hands frequently. A big thank you to WLBC for helping us remind everyone how necessary it is to take precautions. Thank you to all the healthcare professionals working at the bedside and behind the scenes to deliver care to this community during these unique and challenging times.”

What follows is from a 4 p.m. press release from IU Health, on 10/8/2020:

COVID-19 caution urged as IU Health Ball sees surge of positive patients

Dear community,

IU Health Ball is experiencing high volumes of sick patients in need of inpatient hospital care, as are hospitals up and down the I-69 corridor. This includes an all-time high of COVID-19 positive inpatients.

Now more than ever, your vigilance is needed. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and prioritize hand hygiene; your actions play a pivotal role in preserving the health of your community.

Our emergency department is extremely busy in this current state. To help ensure that our patients are receiving the best care possible, If you or a loved one feel you are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call ahead to your doctor, a nearby hospital or health department, or use IU Health’s free virtual screening clinic (https://iuhealth.org/covid19/virtual-coronavirus-screening) so medical providers can be prepared to receive you and avoid exposure themselves.

If you are experiencing symptoms that call for a primary care visit, you can find a physician at iuhealth.org/find-a-doctor or call 1-888-IU Health. Same-day appointments are often available.

If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. And remember that our ED is always open.

For individuals being cared for in the ED, please remember to be a patient patient. If you are receiving great care, please tell your nurse or the charge nurse. If you need something additional or find you have been waiting a while for a request, please use your call button to ask the nurse or nurse manager for a follow-up.

Thank you to our community, patients, guests, team members and leaders for your diligence and support during this time of extreme high volumes.

— Pete Voss, MD, chief medical officer, IU Health East Central Region