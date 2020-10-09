Indiana Health Department updates COVID-19 case counts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 131,493 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,534 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,463,436 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,451,391 on Thursday. A total of 2,276,846 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.