Friday, 10/9/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Ball State not as bad off as some other MAC schools. As we reported earlier, BSU was forced into staff reductions, after State appropriations were reduced – but for comparison, we asked President Mearns to compare to other Conference schools

Through a series of proactive moves, the number of employees affected was reduced, but difficult decisions, to be certain.

More now from Wednesday’s press conference covered by WLBC’s Steve Lindell. Senator Todd Young was asked about the stalled talks regarding the next COVID relief bill

Cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores in Indiana is being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recall includes whole cantaloupe and certain cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls in various weights ranging from six to 40 ounces sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 at Meijer stores in Indiana and five other states. Throw it away, or return it to Meijer for a full refund.

Another relief bill is not likely to happen until after the election. That disgusts Congressman Greg Pence, who says two bills he worked on that may have helped you are now in the wind

You have no doubt heard the name, and the voice, of Stephen Brand lately. Yesterday, a column was posted as a way for you to know more about him. From his work at Magna Powertrain, and as the new MSD board president, where he shared the MSD will soon institute code of ethics, conduct an audit of MSD policies and operational efficiencies, and more. Read all about it, free, on our MuncieJournal.com.

A new study from Wallethub says Indiana is the 3rd best state in the country when it comes to election day representation.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts is excited for the seventh annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday, October 24, with pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Colonnade Room at Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Downtown Muncie.

Tuesday, Anderson High School lost a member of the family, Dakota Morris – a 4 year soccer player, having graduated in 2020. According to the school’s Facebook page, he volunteered for youth camps, served as a coach, and official in Anderson Juniors program.

This weekend, James Burgess, NAACP President of Madison County, will discuss California becoming the first state to offer reparations to African Americans, Ice Cube’s Latest comment about Donald Trump setting off social media, and more. The weekly program is called Takin it to the Street Beat, replayed Sunday at 6 a.m. on The MSS from Woof Boom Radio.

You lost out. Those are the feelings of Congressman Greg Pence, after the President announced the stoppage of negotiations on the next stimulus bill. Chris Davis reports on why Pence and Trump feel the same way

We had our weekly interview with President Geoffrey Mearns yesterday, and we asked about the recent announcement of staff reductions

He also explained the great lengths that BSU went to, at the beginning of the pandemic, sending staff to work remotely, avoided furloughs, and instead created an extraordinary paid leave plan for all staff, which cost nearly three million dollars. The State’s $10 million reduction in appropriations made it impossible to retain all positions.

Congratulations to the Anderson High School Esports Overwatch team! They defeated Princeton (NJ) 2-0 in their first match of the season earlier this week, as reported on the schools Facebook page.

It may have seemed like Live PD was back on the air this week, when a Fort Wayne man led ISP Troopers on a forty mile high speed vehicle pursuit on I-69. The pursuit started in Huntington County, all the way down into Delaware County, where it was safely terminated on State Road 332 – with stop sticks. Demitrius Duane Ridley, 33, Fort Wayne, IN continued driving on two flat tires, barricaded himself inside of his vehicle, and after a brief period of negotiation, Troopers were able to successfully take him into custody without the use of physical force. He was transported back to the Huntington County Jail, where he was jailed on numerous charges.

Indiana Connections Academy recently inducted students into its National Honor Society. Included in the class is Shanntelle Castle, grade 12, from Yorktown – recognizing high school students in grades 11 – 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: everyday scholarship, service, leadership and character.

An officer was shot and a boy was stabbed in Wabash yesterday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called to a home on a report of a domestic dispute. When police got there, they found William Sendelbach, 32, outside with a gun. He fired a shotgun blast and hit officer Nick Brubaker in the leg – injuries are not life-threatening. The suspect was shot by police and suffered non-life threatening injuries. When police went inside the house, they found his 10-year-old son with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

So far, so good at Muncie Central High School. As the first 9 weeks grading period ends after today, Principal Chris Walker spoke to us Wednesday in the WLBC Zoom Room

Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court. Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.