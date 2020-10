The Rush County coroner says the death of former Anderson Police Chief Larry Crenshaw on Sunday was an accident and that he died of acute myocardial infarcation, or a blockage of blood flow to the heart. Crenshaw was stung by hornets an estimated 40 times as he and another man removed a tree stand Sunday, setting off a life threatening allergic reaction.

Posted to woofboomnews.com

Oct. 8, 2020 2:00 PM CST

by pkilleen