Friday, 10/2/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

An Indiana Senator says no problem – Mass mail-in voting is a problem for Pres. Trump, but less of a problem for Sen. Mike Braun. Chris Davis reports that the senator warns either candidate not to get their hopes up too high if the election is not decided immediately

At this week’s briefing, Dr. Box with the State Department of Health asked Hoosiers again to please participate in the Fairbanks Study

The School of Public Health at IUPUI is conducting a scientific study to measure the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. But, it only works if they have data from those that have been contacted.

Justin Ryan Bennett, 32, fatally shot Chase Woolums, a 24-year-old Muncie man, in the parking lot of the southside Walmart store on the night of Feb. 6. Bennett was convicted by a jury earlier this week. Judge Vorhees set sentencing for Oct. 30.

Another grant received by Ball State – this one from the Lilly Foundation for a first year experience program

That’s President Mearns yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, sharing why the funds will be so impactful in retaining students, and making their time at BSU even more fruitful. (photo credit: MuncieJournal.com)

State police is having trouble recruiting people to become new state troopers. Kurt Darling has that report now

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) has scheduled four virtual hiring events in October. The IDOC has a variety of openings, but the greatest need is for Correctional Officers and Maintenance Staff. See the list of dates and times on our Local News Page now.

One of the last remaining survivors of the USS Indianapolis has died. Rob Connett tells us more

Bundle up for golf outing fundraisers today – ARF has theirs, as does Cardinal Varsity Club – cold temps this morning and all day – but much colder tomorrow morning first thing. That’s coming up in our weather later in this report.

Ball State University alumnus and Board of Trustee member Mark Hardwick is taking on a new leadership role at First Merchants Corporation – as he becomes President & CEO effective January 1, 2021.

Hardwick also serves as a board member for Cardinal Properties Inc., the Miller College of Business Advisory Board, and on the Investment Committee of The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County. He was a member of the Ball State 1989-90 men’s basketball team, which was inducted into the University’s Athletics Hall of Fame. (photo credit: BSU)

After being taken off the field for COVID reasons, the Muncie Central Bearcat football team hosts the Mario Giants tonight at Ball Rec Field – you can hear the game on Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS with Mark Foerster and Rob Robbins.

Nearly $200,000 unpaid parking tickets. As we told you in mid-September when City Council approved it, Muncie parking enforcement will begin booting cars, in an effort to catch repeat parking violators who don’t pay their tickets. Starting October 14, if you have three tickets or more than $100 in outstanding fine totals, you have to pay fines in person at the Muncie City Clerk’s office along with a $50 service fee to have the boot removed – if you wait too long, you’ll be towed, and have to pay more.

Your senior senator in Washington is criticizing Democrats for their attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Kurt Darling reports

There are those that say getting a flu shot this season might be more important than ever. Meridian Health Service has created the First Annual FluLaPalooza! A FREE one-day only flu shot event for all ages. Visit any participating Meridian locations for your free flu shot between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on October 14th, and enter to win a $50 Grocery Gift Card.

More now on the BY5 effort – and the question: why is 5 years of age so important

That again is Missy Modesitt, Executive Director of the BY5 Early Childhood Development group in Muncie Delaware County.

The Indiana Farm Bureau will begin offering health coverage to its members: A state law passed this year allows the Farm Bureau to offer health plans which don’t qualify as insurance — you can still be denied over pre-existing conditions, and you can choose bare-bones coverage. But the Farm Bureau says the premiums will be about half what some members were paying on the private market.

All systems go for the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Track activity — the first race will go off at 3:30-eastern today. Race 2 will start at 2:30 tomorrow. The city capped attendance at 10,000, but Doug Boles believes they can safely allow more fans through the gates.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced $4 million in federal CARES Act funding has been allocated for the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion and Development Grant Program. The release says national food supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic further highlighted Indiana’s need to support and expand regional small-scale facilities that producers and consumers can access during both normal and emergency situations. Crouch also announced a $10 million grant program to offer support to local festival organizations and other arts and entertainment venues. Crouch said 479 organizations will receive funding.

The IHSAA is very busy right now

That’s Commissioner Paul Neittig talking to Network Indiana Sportstalk’s Bob Lovell this week – hear that entire conversation tonight, right before Zach Johnson’s game of the week, on WHBU.