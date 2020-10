Don’t pay your parking fines in Muncie, you may get the boot starting next month. Parking enforcement will start booting cars as part of legislation passed the city council last month. The Star Press reports the police department will boot vehicles with three tickets or more than $100 in outstanding fine totals. Once a vehicle is booted, the owners will have to pay fines in person at the Muncie City Clerk’s office along with a $50 service fee to have the boot removed.