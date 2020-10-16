COLTS UPDATE: 12 noon, Friday

The Colts just announced that they are reopening their facility this afternoon. The “four individuals” that tested positive for COVID19 were retested, and cleared. They were false positives. The Colts say they consulted with the NFL and medical staff and received the go ahead. AS OF THIS MOMENT, the home game Sunday vs. the Bengals is on. Hear the game on 102.9FM, 1340AM in Muncie, and 93.5FM as well.

Earlier this morning, in the 6 a.m. hour, the team announced via Twitter that they were following League protocols after the initial report of COVID.