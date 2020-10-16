Chamber honors award winners at socially-distanced Annual Dinner

MUNCIE, Ind.— Nearly 200 masked people attended the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner at Horizon Convention Center. In addition to recognizing incoming and outgoing board members, the Chamber presented four awards to outstanding organizations and individuals.

At the dinner, the room was strategically set to allow for proper social distancing and to limit large groups from congregating. All attendees and staff were required to wear masks during the entirety of the event.

“We take health and safety very seriously here and want to be responsible as we continue to host events that support our businesses here in the community. We have been working closely with our local health officials and following the governor’s protocols,” said Jay Julian, President/CEO of the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

The evening began with Chamber Chairman, Jeff Parsons, greeting people and recognizing board members whose terms on the board had expired. Among those were Judy Benken with Normandy Flower Shop, Inc., Tom Miller with STAR Bank, Maureen McCarthy with Ball State University, and Marcy Minton with The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, Inc.

Additionally, the Chamber presented The Spirit of Small Business award to Hillcroft Services. Hillcroft has served the community and offered support to individuals with disabilities for more than 65 years.

The Outstanding Contributions to Education Award was presented to the Muncie Community Schools (MCS) and Ball State University (BSU) partnership for their collaborative accomplishments in transforming Muncie’s largest K-12 public school district. MCS Board President, Jim Williams, and Dean of Ball State’s Teachers College, Anand Marri accepted the award on behalf of the two organizations.

The Excellence in Public Service award was presented to Jim Williams, Muncie Community School Board President. Jim’s leadership in this role has created a thriving, financially solvent school system with a vision and great potential for growth and success.

The Community Impact award was presented to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital & Physicians for their tireless efforts to the Muncie-Delaware County community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jeff Bird and several frontline physicians were in attendance to accept the award.

This year’s Fisher Governance Award, annually presented by Ball Brothers Foundation, was awardedto Ron Fauquher, chair of the Innovation Connector Board of Directors. The John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award annually honors a nonprofit board member in Delaware County for exemplary leadership, integrity, responsibility and accountability.

Following the award presentations, Outgoing Chair Parsons thanked the Board for their support and work during his term as Chairman. The incoming Chairman, Terry Pence (IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital) presented Parsons with a plaque commemorating his outstanding service. Pence, fully equipped with disinfectant wipes and a mask, stated, “I know the road ahead will not be straight and narrow. There will likely be many twists and turns as we continue to work through this pandemic, but I believe we need to keep the balance between safety and commerce—like we are doing tonight.” Pence’s term as Chairman began October 1, 2020 and will run through September 30, 2021.

WLBC’s Steve Lindell again volunteered as MC for the event.

Photos credit: Nancy Lindell.