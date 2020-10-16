Friday, 10/16/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

One week ago this morning, we were asked by IU Health to report on the capacity of hospitals up and down the I69 corridor. The update as of yesterday morning from IUBMH in Muncie, according to Neil Gifford: ICU bed utilization still has 25% available. As for COVID patients: 5 fewer inpatient cases than the day before, with 11 tests pending – that’s a reduction by 4 from the day before.

In a recent ceremony, police men and women were recognized as the top impaired driving enforcement officers in the state. We saw a Facebook post by Muncie Police’s Chris Kirby – what was one of those receiving the honor. Cops, doing good things.

Ball State’s President is thanking students for their diligence, and asking for more… Geoff Mearns, in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday, with Steve Lindell.

Last night, the Muncie Delaware County Chamber’s 126th Annual Meeting Celebration took place, as they closed the Chamber’s 126th year of being the voice of business in Muncie and Delaware County. Over the next several mornings, we will share the good news of the Spirit of Small Business, the Outstanding Contributions in Education, the Excellence in Public Service, and Community Impact awards. Hundreds of good hearted community supporters attended, safely, thanks to the efforts of the Horizon Convention Center, and the Chamber. There’s More to Muncie.

Dave Matthews and 24 other artists are part of the Save Our Stages Festival #SOSFEST, a three-day virtual music festival broadcasting Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18. The You Tube link is posted HERE. As Independent music venues all over the country are closing permanently, this benefit event, aims to generate significant awareness, advocacy & and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

The two biggest cities in Indiana will soon be hosting some of the biggest NCAA events. IUPUI announced Wednesday it will host the 2024 NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships at the IU Natatorium. In addition, Indianapolis will host first and second-round games of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in 2024 and a men’s basketball regional in 2025.

Madison-Grant schools recently increased the pay for Substitute Teachers from $60 per day to $75 per day! They always need great Substitute Teachers! Apply with a link provided on our Local News Page now.

Madison County Council remained entrenched in not providing additional funding to hire a county attorney. The County Council on Tuesday denied for a second time a request from Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, to transfer $50,000 from Group Insurance to attorney fees. The Herald Bulletin said the meeting was, at times, contentious.

Trent Conway will be leaving his position as Muncie City Controller to take a Director of Finance and Administration position with a manufacturing company. Trent’s last day with the City of Muncie will be November 30th. He will be replaced by Craig Wright effective 12/1/20. His experience includes being a Regional Auditor for a retail operation and was responsible for 147 stores throughout the Midwest.

The Franciscan Health cancer center in Lafayette has started new clinical trials in an attempt to find new treatment options. Doctors are also moving forward with a new research project to learn more about what causes cancer and what effects certain drugs have on Hoosiers. Franciscan says the goal is to create advance treatment options where none are currently available.

