Much ado about nothing. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, requested mail-in absentee ballots on Sept. 22, and sometime later planned a trip to Indianapolis to vote in person on Friday, which they postponed. It is not at all uncommon for politicians to vote absentee – and we’ve all been asked to plan ahead – plus, with the President’s health status last week, it seems logical that Pence needed to stay close to the White House.