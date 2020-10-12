Free Food distribution plans for this week

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Tuesday at 10 AM at both Five Points Mall in Marion, and First Baptist Church in New Castle. Wednesday 10 AM at Hudson Family Park in Portland, and then 1 p.m. in North Manchester. Thursday, will be Muncie Mall and Blackford County Fairgrounds both at 10 a.m. Friday, its Anderson’s turn – at the Old Kmart Parking Lot. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required. To ensure the safety of our volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, please be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. They recommend having food loaded into your trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.