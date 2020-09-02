Wednesday, 9/2/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Many, many to get out of dodge – There’s more evidence that Americans are getting back on the road. A new survey from Cars.com found that 60% of Americans intend to travel this Labor Day weekend and 88% of this group is planning to drive. That’s nearly double the amount that said in mid-May that they planned to travel on Memorial Day weekend.

A La Porte man wanted for burglary proceeded to steal a cop car as he was being arrested. Madyson McGill reports

This Thursday from 7 – 8 p.m., the WLBC Rialzo Reboot: a Radio only virtual event will air – and some special fundraising will happen on the Meridian Health Services website – for items like Disney tickets, flowers for a year, a Dr. Fauchi bobblehead, and more! Funds raised will go to the Maternal Treatment Center at Meridian.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions on Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, October 15 at eleven locations around the state. Hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time). Winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Please email careers@indot.in.gov with questions.

A much deserved honor for Carrie Mae Hyatt. From serving on several local boards to helping people in need Hyatt was always considered to be a go-to person in the community. Last Friday Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. honored Hyatt’s effort to make Anderson a better community by dedicating several street signs near where Hyatt lived in Anderson. Hyatt, 65, died in 2003 in Jeffersonville but the African American community had recognized her commitment to the city.

Congressman, Jim Banks, is not giving up his push to hold rioters and other violent protesters accountable. Kurt Darling reports

Here’s some of the Second Harvest Food Bank free Tailgate Food Distribution events this week. Today 10:00 AM at the Jay County Fairgrounds in Portland, as well as 1 p.m. in North Manchester. Thursday 10 a.m. Muncie Mall, and at the same time at the Blackford County Fairgrounds. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.

It’s complicated – Schools are making tremendous efforts to protect students and staff with contact tracing – and when it comes to colleges, there are on campus, and off campus dwellers

President Mearns from last week – he will join us again in the WLBC Zoom Room tomorrow, just after 11 a.m. with new information and updates.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, September 8.

A couple of pigs got loose on I-65 north of Columbus Monday morning. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said they were called to shoo them away from traffic, and cut a hole in the fence along the interstate

Indiana Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced fee reductions for both the CollegeChoice Advisor 529 and CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plans. Two fee reductions take effect on September 1, 2020, with a third to follow in the first quarter of 2021.

Fishers Labor Day tradition, the 8th annual Fishers Blues Fest returns to the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (NPD AMP), brought to you by Fishers Parks. The free, two-night event includes performances by renowned local and nationally award-winning blues artists in a first come, first served, limited-capacity outdoor setting with social distancing measures in place Friday and Saturday, September 4-5, from 7-11 p.m.