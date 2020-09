Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 is United Way’s Day of Caring. Traditionally on this day, individuals from around the community gather to serve partnering non-profits by completing volunteer projects. This year, to ensure the safety of volunteers and our non-profit partners, Day of Caring volunteers will continue to make an impact for struggling, working families through virtual advocacy opportunities. To participate in Day of Caring, visit InvitedToLiveUnited.org/day-of-action-2020.