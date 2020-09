A 19 year old Muncie resident is under arrest, charged in connection with a shooting incident late last month that left another man wounded. Police say Billy James Orr lll is charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The Star Press reports 22-year-old Deshawn Fleming suffered a non-lethal wound in the back of his head when about 20 gunshots were fired by occupants of two vehicles on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Manor Street.