Thursday, 9/3/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Statistics can be misleading – We’ve said it here before – Facts Not Fear. People are still talking about the CDC report that cited a small percentage of people that have died exclusively due to COVID19. As we have been told, comorbidity or, having other health concerns in combination with the virus make some people wonder: was it the diabetes, for instance, or the COVID that caused the demise? However one looks at it, one is still best off to wash hands, and stay home when sick – but that’s not really new.

The Taylor Athletics Department has announced crowds at all home athletic events will be limited to 250 individuals, with that number including members of the competing teams, officials and game day staff. No tickets will be available for fans, parents, or faculty and staff of visiting teams. Masks will be required for all fans in attendance at indoor events

Tiz the Law will try to become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby after starting from the No. 17 post position. The delayed race is Saturday.

The Derby delay is part of the reason tonight was chosen to air the Rialzo Reboot: a Radio only virtual event. The horse race theme is Go Baby Go, often heard as the horses are coming down the home stretch. Tonight’s one hour event includes a silent auction online at MeridianHS.org with proceeds going toward Maternal Women’s health programs.

A well-known auto dealer throughout Indiana has died. Rob Connett reports.

A new CDC update reveals that more people have fallen ill from Salmonella-tainted peaches. As the number of confirmed cases approaches 100, consumers are urged to avoid peaches without labeling as well as those included in the official recall. The recall started out small, with just peaches sold at Aldi stories being affected, but it rapidly expanded to include peaches from Walmart, Target, Kroger, and several other major chains.

Two more nonstop flight destinations were recently added to the Indianapolis International Airport, but for a limited time. American Airlines will offer its first seasonal, nonstop international flight out of Indianapolis to Cancun beginning December 19. Indianapolis has also recently added a new flight to St. Louis on Southwest, Ft. Lauderdale on Spirit Airlines in November, and Ft. Myers on United Airlines in December. Also in the coming months, American will be the first U.S. airline to start deploying SurfaceWise2, which is an antiviral protectant.

The State Board of Education has moved to settle a school funding dispute:

NBC News’ White House correspondent Kristen Welker, Fox News’ Chris Wallace and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the three scheduled presidential debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday. Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” will moderate the first presidential debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

It is arguably one of the biggest events in Madison county all year – the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway has Pole Day qualifying today from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday is Bump day to set the starting field from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s race, with 50% capacity allowed, will start at 8 p.m.

Salmonella-tainted peaches. Avoid the ones without labeling as well as those included in the official recall, sold at Aldi, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and several other major chains.

Here’s another C-NET Tech Tip: Your Amazon Echo generally lives in the kitchen or the living room. But there are also several benefits to placing it in your bedroom, for example, it can help put you to sleep with rain sounds, listening to WLBC, or watching a movie on your Echo Show. If you’re concerned about Alexa privacy, you can always turn off the microphone or camera.

In de-construction news: still not done, with the demolition of the former Red Carpet Inn on Southside of Muncie. It was thought it would be gone quickly after it started. And, in Anderson workers are taking down part of the former Target building on Scatterfield Road. The location had been boarded up since January of 2016. See a photo from reported Sean Mattingly on our Local News page now.

For the first time, the Muncie Children’s Museum will host A Day of Play from September 26 to October 1. Over the course of six days, children and families will have the chance to complete a list of 10 challenges. The event will cost $10 per participant or $50 per family of 5 or more. More info – Facebook Page @MuncieMuseum.

And, tonight (9/3/2020) would have been the Ball State football home opener.