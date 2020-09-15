Two Muncie Central High School football games cancelled

One positive test causes much of team to quarantine

Muncie, Ind. – A positive case of COVID-19 for a Central High School football player will keep the team from playing its next two scheduled games. This Friday’s game at Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis and the September 25 home game against Lafayette Harrison have both been cancelled.

A total of 32 players and five coaches have been declared close contacts of the student who tested positive. Indiana State Department of Health guidelines require close contacts to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure, which was September 9. Barring any additional positive cases, the team will resume practice Sept. 24 and play its next game October 2 against Marion.

“It’s unfortunate to have this happen now with the momentum we’ve built over the past two weeks, but we need to follow the advice of the health experts and keep our kids safe,” CHS Head Football Coach Darrick Lee said.

After going winless in 2019, the Bearcats are currently 2-1 this year following Friday’s 47-41 victory over Richmond.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Muncie Community Schools, CLICK HERE