Central High Football Sidelined After Player Tests Positive For COVID

A positive case of COVID-19 for a Central High School football player will keep

the team from playing its next two scheduled games. This Friday’s game at Arsenal Tech in

Indianapolis and the September 25 home game against Lafayette Harrison have both been

cancelled.

A total of 32 players and five coaches have been declared close contacts of the student who

tested positive. Indiana State Department of Health guidelines require close contacts to

quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure, which was September 9.