Central High Football Sidelined After Player Tests Positive For COVID

A positive case of COVID-19 for a Central High School football player will keep
the team from playing its next two scheduled games. This Friday’s game at Arsenal Tech in
Indianapolis and the September 25 home game against Lafayette Harrison have both been
cancelled.
A total of 32 players and five coaches have been declared close contacts of the student who
tested positive. Indiana State Department of Health guidelines require close contacts to
quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure, which was September 9.
