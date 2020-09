Data gathered from the Indiana Association of Realtors for 2020 Year-To-Date indicates Muncie / Delaware County is ranked #1 in the state for percentage increase in Median Sales Price for residential single family, condo, and townhome sales among the 26 largest real estate markets in Indiana. The 26 largest markets are those which have closed at least 350 sales through July 2020, a 50 per month closed sales average.