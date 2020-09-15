Tuesday, 9/15/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Dan Ridenour: In a room filled with local business leaders, realtors, bankers, and Woof Boom Radio news, the Muncie Mayor wanted to share – Muncie / Delaware County is #1. In recent information from the Indiana Association of Realtors, his city, and the county it resides in ranks number one for increase in median sales – that’s residential family, condo, and town home dwellings. He began the upbeat presentation, clearly asking the leaders gathered to help spread the good news. Hear the entire presentation on our Local News Page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/muncie-mayor-real-estate-press-conference-sept14mp3

Now, we continue a series of voting information stories, with info from IN.gov: You have the right to vote in Indiana if: You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana; and You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the Election, and You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime; and You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election; and You are registered to vote. Register to vote online by visiting http://www.indianavoters.com/.

This week, we’re sharing positive stories about educators – MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told us last week about two teachers’ efforts at Southside Middle School… More of these stories all week on Radio, and our Local News Page.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events this week include: today in Marion at Five Points Mall, and in New Castle at First Baptist Church – both 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jay County Fairgrounds in Portland at 10 a.m., and then at 1 p.m. in North Manchester.

The Indiana Supreme Court and Office of Judicial Administration confirm Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Justice tested positive on September 13 after a family member tested positive. She immediately self-isolated, has been working remotely, and has not been to the State House since September 1. The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s Office remain open, with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers, and is asking for more help from Indiana. Hurricane Sally, as well as the effects of hurricane Laura and the West Coast wildfires, have overwhelmed the organization. If you decide to sign up as a volunteer, you will receive free, fast training to ensure quick deployment. There are virtual training options and volunteers must be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license to volunteer. More information can be found at redcross.org.

Tonight and tomorrow are the first two Forums for some WLBCland political races, to help you make an informed decision: the Delaware County Commissioner Candidates tonight from 7-8 pm, and then tomorrow the Delaware County Council Candidates from 7-8:30 pm. These are on-line events, via Zoom – and the link will be available on our social media.

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas. The funds raised through our iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in Indiana: the best way to ensure that these vital services continue is to enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month. Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org/Rescue-Christmas to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Ar rescue Christmas this year.

Anderson / Madison County are tied for 5th statewide for increase in median real estate sales. In recent information from the Indiana Association of Realtors, this positive information seems to show an interest in purchases of single dwelling, condo and town home dwellings. Lower prices and higher availability certainly are factors, but this sort of an increase in the midst of the economic situation we are currently in, is certainly great news for our immediate area.