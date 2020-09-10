Thursday, 9/10/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Northwest Bank has created a Free Childrens library in honor of Pat Botts inside the bank office at 110 E Charles street in Muncie. Botts, a former MutualBank president and COO, passed away unexpectedly in October 2019, leaving a legacy of servant leadership and concern for the youth in the Muncie area. The free library models the BY5 initiative created to promote literacy and the love of reading with our youth. Anyone can ‘Take a book or leave a book” at no cost and no expectation for return.

The Community Candidate Forum Series, is an upcoming series of seven virtual forums which will serve as an opportunity for candidates running for local, state and federal office to publicly address their constituents. Candidates will answer moderated questions alongside their respective opponents for Election 2020. Each virtual forum will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing and the first forum will be held on September 15th. Learn more about the entire forum series by viewing this article on munciejournal.com

A Muncie man was seriously injured this week when his mini-bike collided with a truck at a southside intersection. Donovan Hudson, 22, was northbound on Elm Street when his mini-bike apparently ran a stop sign at 21st Street and collided with a truck. The mini-bike caught on fire after the collision. The truck driver, Joseph Hillman, was not injured.

Ball State University has added a new data graph titled “New Cases Reported by Week”, on their COVID-19 dashboard that illustrates the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and employees for each week since the university began reporting data— the week before classes started. Prior to adding the new chart, only cumulative data were reported, not weekly data. The dashboard now also includes the number of students and employees tested in the past 24 hours, and the number of positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will have a Tailgate Food Distribution event for Blackford County this Friday, September 11. The tailgate will begin at 10:00am at the Blackford County Fairgrounds located at 409 E Park Ave, in Hartford City.All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.Organizers ask that ifyou are walking to the fairgrounds or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive one hour after the tailgate begins.

Amazon is planning a fulfillment center In Hancock County that will employ more than 800 full-time employees. The company is now officially hiring for the facility. Regional manager of external communications for Amazon operations Owen Torres said employees will receive and ship products to other Amazon fulfillment centers in the network. Employees at the Hancock County facility will receive a $15 minimum wage, along with full medical, vision and dental insurance, along with a 401(k) with 50% match.Torres said the company also will offer up to 20 weeks of maternal and paternal paid leave.

Open Door Health Services, in partnership with the Delaware County Department of Health, is offering expanded COVID-19 community testing beginning today. Anyone can get tested outside of Open Door’s 333 S. Madison St. location in Muncie. Community testing will be available five days a week:

Monday, 10 a.m-8pm

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

On-site registration will be available.

Purdue University has been named 4thbest public university in a CNBC ranking of colleges and universities that “pay off the most.” The ranking spotlights public and private schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.