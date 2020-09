The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees has voted to move the date of returning to in-person education from Oct. 19 to Sept. 28. An initial motion was shot down to move the date to September 21st. According to the Herald Bulletin, preschool through fourth-grade students will return to full attendance on Monday, Sept. 28. Students in fifth through 12th grades will return following a hybrid model on Sept. 28, with a return to full-time school on Monday, Oct. 19.