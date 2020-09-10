Five Finalists from the Woof Boom Radio group, honoring broadcast excellence.

The Finalists for the annual Spectrum Awards for Radio and Television from the Indiana Broadcasters Association were announced on Thursday, during a virtual ceremony.

The MSS and Mark Foerster is up for Best Sportscast.

Both WMXQ and WLBC are up for Station of the Year.

WLBC also is a Finalist for Best Promotional Campaign for Hoosier Heroes created and produced by WLBC’s Kim Morris.

WLBC was also honored as a Finalist for Best Newscast, written and produced by Steve Lindell. The winners will be announced Oct. 22, at the Knightstown gym during a special virtual ceremony.

Woof Boom Radio employs the talents of several previous statewide winners – Simon Hoying, Zach Johnson, Brian Casey and others. WLBC has also been honored several times in recent years with the NAB Crystal Award, given to Radio stations involved with year round community service.