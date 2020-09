The family of Pat Botts, along with representatives of Northwest Bank and Muncie By5, has dedicated the Pat Botts Free Children’s Library. It’s located in Northwest’s 110 E. Charles St. office, and visitors are encourage to “take a book, leave a book”. Botts, former MutualBank president and COO, passed away unexpectedly in October 2019, after having exhibited leadership and concern for the youth in the Muncie area.