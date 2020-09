A New Castle woman was charged Monday with dealing in meth. The Star Press reports 22 year old Sydney N. Lloyd was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after a city police officer saw her vehicle twice cross the center line while traveling on Riley Road near Kovacs Drive. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the car and police say they found meth, marijuana, Xanax pills, marijuana and “distribution baggies,” along with a bank card in Lloyd’s name.