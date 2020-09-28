Monday, 9/28/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Last Sunday, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard accidentally gave away his wedding ring, when it was in his gloves that he tossed to a young fan in the stands after the game. Luckily, the fan who got the gloves was actually a scout’s son, so Leonard was able to get his ring back this week.

The 5th annual Out of the Darkness walk was scheduled for yesterday at the Anderson Speedway. The walk is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, with a goal of raising $50,000. As of Friday afternoon, the Herald Bulletin reported more than $24,000 had been raised. Donations will continue to be accepted until Dec 31.

The Indianapolis International airport has earned the top spot from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction among “medium-sized” airports in North America for the second year in a row.

As we told you first on Friday afternoon, The MAC’s Council of Presidents, voted unanimously to resume the football season with a six-game, conference-only schedule beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4. BSU President Geoff Mearns told Woof Boom Radio news last week, he is pleased with the decision….. The complete schedule will be announced at a later date. The league plans to play the MAC Football Championship game Dec. 18 or 19, and we hop Ball State is IN that game! – you’ll hear ALL of them on WLBC.

Stage 5 started Saturday for our state, but not for everyone. In Marion County starting today, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and gyms can move up to half capacity, with no limits on outdoor seating. Churches and funeral homes there can go to three-quarters capacity for indoor services. Mayor Joe Hogsett says it would be irresponsible to treat Marion County the same as any other.

People are talking about a comment made by Muncie City Council member Jeff Robinson. At the first meeting of the Finance Committee last week, he stated that we are “in a recession.” He wrote to Woof Boom Radio news Sunday, “The source I use is the National Bureau of Economic Research, who officially declared the United States in a recession beginning in February…” The Washington Post wrote in mid-July, that the “fastest recession in US history” was over. Forbes Magazine wrote on August 16, that the recession “is likely over.” Robinson went on to say, “I’m pleased the Mayor has presented a budget to Council…budgeting incoming revenue lower than what is projected” to help weather revenue shortfalls on the horizon. Next Muncie City Council Finance Committee meeting is Wednesday. The budget is up for adoption at the October 5 City Council meeting.

In a scathing email reported on by the Herald Bulletin over the weekend, an elected official of Anderson Community Schools has accused colleagues of bias and discrimination. Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, the district’s only Black board member, sent the message to fellow board members on Sept. 9, the day after the board conducted its most recent regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

MLB Playoffs start this week, and the Cincinnati Reds clinched a post season berth for the first time in 7 years. Hear all the games on The MSS from Woof Boom Radio.