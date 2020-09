A pickup truck slammed a sports car into the back of another vehicle Saturday afternoon at McGalliard Road’s intersection with the Muncie Bypass. 28 year old Matthew Adams, who was driving the sports car was killed in the crash. Police say the driver of the pick up failed to see that two cars in front of him were stopped and ran into the back of Adam’s sports car. Adams’ wife and the pick up truck driver were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.