Monday, 9/14/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Another tradition to be tweaked. In an interview with WLBC’s Steve Lindell Friday morning, he asked about the Community Christmas Sing

MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski went on to say that alternate plans are in progress

Hear the entire interview on our Local News page now.

A man in New Albany tried to run over a police officer, twice

In Alexandria Saturday, a small group seeking continued awareness of social justice, police reform and issues of equality was met by a small crowd of protesters. It’s Up There, based in Anderson, organized the event. About 50 yards away, gathered behind barriers along Church Street, a group supporting President Donald Trump gathered with occasional shouts of “Four more years!” punctuated the atmosphere, according to the Herald Bulletin.

With information over the weekend received from organizers, here are the revised plans for the series of Candidate Forums: as of Sunday morning, only 11 of the 20 candidates are shown as confirmed participants, according to the event website. Dr. Chip Taylor of the BSU Bowen Center for Public Affairs, told us Saturday that the State Rep forums will now be consolidated on Sept 22 at 6:30pm. The first two forums will be tomorrow and Wednesday – and due to the limited amount of participation, it was decided by organizers that Radio broadcast would not be equitable. The video stream feed will be available through many sources, including our Local News Page. Here is the latest plan for dates and times:

Delaware County Commissioner Candidates, September 15th, 7-8 pm

Delaware County Council Candidates, September 16th, 7-8:30 pm

District 32, 33, 34, and 35 State Representative Candidates, Tuesday, September 22, 6:30-7:30 pm

6th District Congressional Candidates, September 30th, 7-8 pm

Progress continues in the downtown Muncie area at the White River

That’s Jay Julian, CEO of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber from our Zoom Room interview.

Indiana’s online and retail sportsbook generated $169 million in wagers in August, as the fourth-largest legal market in the U.S., according to PlayIndiana.

More Facts, not Fear – we continue to see a dramatic reduction in the mortality rate due to COVID19 – five more Delaware County deaths, over the past two weeks – adding proof to the reality that older people are most susceptible – with two of those over the age of 80, and two over the age of 90.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said he remains confident there will be a vaccine available by the end of this year or early 2021. But he said it’s unlikely the majority of the population will receive the vaccine right away. In earlier reporting, 50% or fewer Americans surveyed said they’d get the shot.

Detectives from the Indiana State Capitol Police are investigating the theft of property from the White River State Park. The theft occurred July 31st. Anyone with information about the identification of the male or the maroon Chevrolet Avalanche with damage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Your call can remain anonymous.

Daniel Stallings recently received 2020 Ruth Freund Award – recognizing a volunteer who has made an extraordinary volunteer commitment to continue the mission of Motivate Our Minds.

Madison County attorney Evan Broderick’s license to practice law has been suspended for at least a year. The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission issued the decision Thursday. Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, has been arrested twice in the past two years on charges of driving a vehicle while intoxicated. A case related to a July arrest is still pending in Madison County. The suspension of his license will start Oct. 22. There is no automatic reinstatement.

Investigation continues from a mall shooting over the weekend –

BSU President Geoffrey Mearns and his staff continue to watch closely after the health and safety of their students and staff, but he wants you to be certain to know all the facts

The Ball State dashboard is available on their website, and is frequently updated.

Teachers and staff members at our schools are doing extra duties, especially now. Here’s MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski earlier, when we asked her to share some of her pride

We have several more of these good news stories all week long on Radio, and our Local News Page.

On Friday, the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post will hold a memorial service to honor the Troopers we have lost in the line-of-duty. Unfortunately, due to restrictions and guidelines, the invitation will not be extended to the general public.

Today, what Mayor Dan Ridenour is calling a “real-estate market briefing” will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Muncie. WLBC’s Steve Lindell will be there to cover.

From MuncieJournal.com’s Mike Rhodes, The MADISON COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION is now accepting donations for the MALONE SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION – benefiting an ANDERSON UNIVERSITY student, majoring in Music Theatre – each year. Simply go to the MADISON COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION website