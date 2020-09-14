Muncie Mayor says “we need to take charge of our story.”

In a room filled with local business leaders, realtors, bankers, and Woof Boom Radio, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour wanted to share some positive news during a press conference on Monday (9/14/2020) – Muncie / Delaware County is #1. In recent information regarding the real estate market, his city and the county it resides in ranks number one for increase in median sales – that’s residential family, condo, and town home dwellings. Avon ranks second, Greenfield third, then Indianapolis, New Albany and Anderson round out the top 6. He began the upbeat presentation, clearly “cheer leading” the room to cite the positive facts that he was presenting – and asking the leaders gathered to help spread the good news. HEAR THE ENTIRE PRESENTATION HERE, covered by Woof Boom Radio News.