Meridian Health Services and 104.1 HD1 WLBC the evening of Thursday, September 3 for a unique, virtual Rialzo-style fundraiser, celebrating Meridian’s Maternal Treatment Program, which serves addicted mothers and their newborn babies.
104.1 HD1 WLBC will host the 7 p.m. Kentucky Derby-themed “Rialzo Re-Boot” event ahead of the thoroughbreds race at Churchill downs in the rescheduled Kentucky Derby.
Meridian Health, WLBC Hosting ‘Rialzo Re-Boot’
