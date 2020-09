Police say a Chesterfield man early Sunday shot his girlfriend’s ex-husband, then accidentally shot himself in the foot. The Star Press reports 40 year old James Nicholas Abbott was arrested on a preliminary count of aggravated battery . He was found outside a hom with a foot wound. A 29 year old man who had been married to Abbott’s girlfriend was found lying in the roadway on Delaware County Road 700-S with two gunshots wounds to the leg.