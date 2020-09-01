Tuesday, 9/1/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

A seemingly softer approach. Yet another step was taken yesterday – and what seemed to be a “softer approach” than was reported by other media Friday. BSU President Mearns and Conner Sanburn, Student Government Association President, recorded a nearly 5-minute YouTube video – and the theme seemed to be utilizing Conner as a “peer to peer” advisory capacity. There were no threats of closing the campus, or expulsion – but a more informational intent to help keep students, and staff, healthy and on campus.

For the many people that drive on State Road 332, you might be wondering – what’s going into those two new buildings? Right next to the new Greg Hubler Ford will be a quick-lube carwash, and next to that is the new Hyundai building – part of the Hubler “campus.”

For the first time in its 25-year history, Feed My Sheep Muncie will not serve Thanksgiving Day meals this year, the organization has announced. Instead, they will give food vouchers to allow families to prepare Thanksgiving meals in the safety of their own homes. Details on the distribution of free food vouchers will be announced online at fmsmuncie.org.

The United Way of Delaware and Henry County’s Day of Action will be September 11th. Traditionally on this day, volunteers around the community gather to serve partnering non-profits by completing projects like painting, sorting donations, or reading to children at a daycare center. For this year’s Day of Action, they challenge you to use their advocacy portal to call, message or tweet a legislator about important issues facing ALICE families. Then on Saturday, September 26th at 7pm, join them on Facebook Live for United We Rise 2020 Virtual Kick-Off with special guest performances.

Purdue’s news service is promoting flu shots – already. In a press release yesterday – and we’ve never seen one before – they are trying already to convince students, and the elderly to get their flu shots, explain that it takes a couple of weeks to become effective. The CDC recommends early October for the shots – and cites that of you get yours too early, it might make you vulnerable later in the flu season.

It’s a unique time for the firearms industry in Indiana, says a gun store owner in Carmel. VA Atkins, who owns Pinnacle Firearms, said his business is seeing not only a unique economic climate brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but he added that he is lucky to be a firearms store owner in Indiana.

To generate support for Congress to pass the RESTART Act, the Anderson Paramount Theatre will be lit red Tuesday evening. RESTART would also relieve financial pressure on entertainment venues such as the Paramount while providing support for art, cultural and music education, according to a press release. Paramount officials are asking people to stop by the downtown facility from 9 p.m. to midnight tonight and share on social media a photo of the building lit red in support of #RedAlertRESTART, #WeMakeEvents and #ExtendPUA to encourage congressional passage of RESTART.

The new Health Professions Building at Ball State University has earned a LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), affirming the university’s commitment toward sustainable construction and environmental best practices. The 165,000-square-foot Health Professions Building opened in 2019 and is home to Ball State’s College of Health, including classrooms, labs, clinical spaces, community clinics, and more. The Health Professions Building is the seventh structure on campus to earn LEED Gold certification. Seven other buildings have earned other LEED certifications as well. The University is likely to celebrate the certification with a virtual ceremony involving representatives from USGBC and Ratio. Details on the ceremony are to be determined and will be announced as they become available.