A Delaware County man whose body was found near his home on Wednesday afternoon apparently died of natural causes. The body of 67 year old Jerry Wright was found outside a residence along Delaware County Road 800-E, just north of Albany.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and indicates no signs of foul play in his death.
Man Whose Body Found Near Home Apparently Died Of Natural Causes
