In a 4 to 2 vote, the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees voted to move up part of the reentry date for in-person classes to Sept. 28 for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 4. The initial date set was October 19th and the decision to move it was based on the recommendation of an ACS reentry committee made up of a variety of education, health, transportation and other experts within the district, according to the Herald Bulletin.