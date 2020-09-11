Friday, 9/11/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The National Day of Service, and remembrance of the 9/11 attack on America – Today, also is the annual United Way Day of Action. This year, instead of in-person community service projects, you are being asked to engage lawmakers online. Megan Arnold on the Delaware Henry county effort explains

She was in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday morning – replay now on our Local News page. https://www.facebook.com/774199364/videos/10159013733679365/?extid=IBGinkm1BTnBy17c

We spoke to Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns just a short time after he sent out a campus wide email yesterday morning, announcing the October Commencement make-up-date, and the December Commencement will not happen as scheduled

Hear the entire interview on Radio this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

As of this past Tuesday, Indy was allowed to reopen some night hot spots

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking $7.7 million more than this year’s budget for 2021. A group of Black Lives Matter activists also attended the public meeting. One activist said he still wants IMPD defunded, even after hearing the budget presentation. No council members said they favored defunding the police, but some did say they felt the budget was overly optimistic in certain areas.

The Finalists for the annual Spectrum Awards for Radio and Television from the Indiana Broadcasters Association were announced on Thursday, during a virtual ceremony. The MSS and Mark Foerster is up for Best Sportscast. Both WMXQ and WLBC are up for Station of the Year – and WLBC also was a Finalist for Best Promotional Campaign for Hoosier Heroes created and produced by Kim Morris. WLBC was also honored as a Finalist for Best Newscast, written and produced by Steve Lindell. The winners will be announced Oct. 22, at the Knightstown gym during a special virtual ceremony.

The CDC says just over 189,000 people in the US have died from COVID19 related reasons. While that is a regrettable number, 800,000 people worldwide will die from suicide this year – that it the annual average, according to the World Health Organization – but COVID will ease, and a vaccine is coming – there will never be a cure for someone making this terrible choice. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Please call 1-800-273-8255 if you are ever in crisis.

Here’s another Tech Tip, from C-NET: Wi-Fi 6 is making its big debut this year, but summing up the potential impact is a bit more complicated than saying it will make your Wi-Fi network faster. New Wi-Fi 6 routers, are available for purchase now or will be in the coming months. They won’t come cheap, though. New, two-piece systems cost $400 to $700 each.

Last night, the NFL season finally started back up – your Colts are on the road Sunday, but will be home the following weekend. You’ll have to wear a mask, if you’re one of the lucky ones to get the limited tickets. And the team has announced other restrictions to keep fans safe during the pandemic

Today is 9/11 – the anniversary of the horrific attacks on America, designated officially as the National Day of Service. The United Way of Delaware and Henry counties also call today their Day of Action

That’s Jim Flatford in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday, asking you to go to InvitedToLiveUnited.org today, and connect with lawmakers with advocate for help.

Some more, good jobs-news: an Indiana union chapter in Indianapolis is looking to fill up to a hundred jobs by the end of 2020

The Muncie Police Department recently reminded new recruits: The Physical Fitness Test will take place at City Hall on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 9:00 am. The Written Exam will take place the same day at 1:00 pm in the Muncie Central High School Cafeteria, enter on the North side of the building. Questions please call 765-747-4822

27 Greek or co-operative living houses have students that have been told to quarantine or isolate of coronavirus concerns at Purdue University

With limited funds to pay for an attorney through the remainder of the year, the Madison County Commissioners will be meeting once a month instead of twice, according to a report in the Herald Bulletin.

The American Red Cross urges all people to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need. Madison County has two upcoming blood drives: Anderson on 9/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Anderson University – OLT Student Center, 1215 University Blvd. And, in Pendleton on 9/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 West State Street.

Less than four years after Madison County opened the new minimum security and work release facilities, the buildings are experiencing mold problems, according to a report in the Herald Bulletin.

A warning if you’re in the market for your next car—a growing number of flood-damaged vehicles are coming to Indiana, and if you’re not careful, you could end up buying one. Hurricanes and tropical storms can seem like a distant problem in Indiana But according to Carfax, Indiana is 14th in the nation with 10,246 flood-damaged vehicles on the road.. Use a service like Carfax to see if the car was damaged.

City of Noblesville will break ground on the Lofts on Tenth at 3:30 p.m. today. The new downtown redevelopment, a $7.7 million project, will add 31,700 square feet of mixed-use space.