In an interview with WLBC’s Steve Lindell Friday morning, MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski shared that the annual Muncie Community Christmas Sing “will not look like it has” in previous years. We asked, specifically, “will there be an in person event,” typically held at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse, and she said unfortunately no, not for 2020. Hear the entire interview here. SEE the video of the interview HERE.

She also shared some amazing Teacher stories at the end of the interview.