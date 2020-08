The Coalition of Women’s Organizations will have its annual Women’s Equality Day program at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26th. The celebration will honor six local women who have made significant contributions to the community. The program will be a live virtual event. The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote. The passage marked the largest expansion of democracy in the history of our country.