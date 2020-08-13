Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Senator Todd Young yesterday was asked about the next COVID stimulus actions – which remains in limbo, aside from the President’s action last weekend with the Executive Orders he issued. Hear the entire interview on This Week in Delaware County this weekend.

Everyone is working quickly, and the virtual part of the brand new Muncie Community School year has had some bumps – but it will get better. CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski is asking for patience…… Hear the entire interview now, from the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday, on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page now.

On average, almost half of Hoosiers (47.8%) are spending more than 30% of their monthly income on rent. That’s according to a study done by a home security service. The moratorium on evictions in Indiana ends August 14.

It was another weekly Governor update yesterday, and we tried to cover Live, but technical problems at the Statehouse caused many troubles.

More from the President Trump interview earlier this week on The MSS in Muncie, on the day before the VP decision by Joe Biden – Clay Travis asked him about the choice….. our all-sports station is getting ready for high school football season: one week from Friday is opening night.

More changes in the sports world. No fans at Augusta National for the 2020 Masters, and reserved seating only at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Another Tech Tip for Smart Speaker privacy, from C-NET: Frustratingly, Amazon still seems by default to opt users into its program using our voice recordings for research purposes. Turning this feature off is probably the best move. To disable it, tap More in the Alexa app, then Settings, then Alexa Privacy. While you’re turning off this feature, you might also consider setting your voice recordings to automatically delete after three months — an option you can find on the same page as Use of Voice Recordings.

Indiana’s team will have its head coach for a while long. The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that Coach Nate McMillan’s contract has been extended, but are keeping the terms of his contract confidential, per team policy.

We spoke to Congresswoman Susan Brooks yesterday, the morning after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate……. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

This week, the Indiana State Police Peru Post, recognized four ISP employees for their continued excellent service to the community. Among those honored were Master Trooper Detective Michelle Jumper of Miami County was recognized for 25 years of service. Master Trooper Matt Rogers of Howard County was recognized for 20 years of service. Jumper and Rogers were also recognized for 500,000 safe driving miles.