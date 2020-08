Seven people were taken to a local hospital late Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in New Castle. The Star Press reports 29 year old Derek Bacon was headed northbound on the 1000 block of North 16th Street when his vehicle was hit by an SUV. At the time of the crash, 10pm, police say Bacon had no headlights on. Bacon and five children in his vehicle ranging in age from 1 to 11 were taken to the hospital, as was the other driver.