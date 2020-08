Web of Support: Everybody Succeeds, a mentoring initiative of the Muncie Action Plan, helps youth and adults identify, expand, and strengthen their support systems. This spring, Web of Support Ambassadors participated in a four-week virtual “Deep Dive” series to explore how the Web of Support model can help build resiliency in families and communities during the COVID quarantine. The groups have created sharable postcards and informational videos to spread messages of gratitude and encouragemen