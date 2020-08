A Muncie woman faces drug and robbery counts after an incident at the Best Way Inn, 4000 N. Broadway in Muncie. Police say 29 year old Kera Parham was visiting a man’s room when she grabbed all his belongings, including keys and cash and took off. When he tried to stop her, she reportedly punched, kicked and choker her accuser. Police say they found meth and marijuana on her during her arrest.