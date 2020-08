Muncie Civic Theatre will present the musical “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15 outdoors at Ball State University’s Arts Terrace. People including Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, who will appear in cameo roles. Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance and patrons should wear masks until they are seated on the lawn.