Daleville Community Schools officials are looking into a photo that appears to have students on the floor of the high school gym lined up like a swastika. According to the Star Press, there are nine students in the photo and all also have their arms raised, Nazi-salute fashion. The superintendent says acts of racism, bias or discirmnation of any time will not be tolerated.

Aug. 24, 2020 1:54 PM CST

by pkilleen