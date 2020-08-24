Lacy Wood Named BSU Softball Head Coach

MUNCIE, Ind. – – Ball State University has selected Lacy Wood, the associate head coach at Harvard University, to lead its softball program, according to Ball State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Beth Goetz.

“Lacy’s competitive fire, knowledge of the game and strong work ethic make her the perfect fit to lead the Ball State softball program,” Goetz said. “As a player, she excelled in all aspects of the game and helped lay the foundation for a softball dynasty at Louisville. She has displayed the same level of skill and determination in her coaching, helping her student-athletes succeed both on the field and in the classroom. We are excited to welcome Lacy to the Ball State community and watch her build upon the tradition of success our softball program enjoys.”

Wood, who will become the 10th head coach in program history, served the past five seasons on the coaching staff at Harvard, including the last two seasons as the associate head coach. The Crimson amassed a 101-81 record during that time, including a 59-23 mark in Ivy League play.

In her first year at Harvard in 2016, the program finished a top the Ivy League standings with a 16-4 conference record to earn its first of four straight appearances in the Ivy League Championship Series. The Crimson would go on to capture the Ivy League crown in both 2018 and 2019 to earn back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances.

“I am truly blessed and excited to begin a new chapter as the next head coach at Ball State University,” Wood said. “I want to thank Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Beth Goetz and Dr. Karin Lee for giving me this amazing opportunity. The history of Ball State softball is strong, and that history paired with the vision of the administration makes this is an exciting time to be a Cardinal.”

Wood was responsible for the development of the Harvard hitters who regularly ranked near the top of the Ivy League in batting average and runs scored, including leading the league with a .311 average in 2016. She also served as the Crimson recruiting coordinator for the past three years. Overall, she helped Harvard athletes earn 20 All-Ivy League selections, five National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region honors, three Ivy League Pitcher of the Year accolades and one Ivy League Rookie of the Year award.

“I want to thank Harvard softball and Harvard University for giving me the space to grow not only as a coach but as a person,” Wood added. “The past five years with the Harvard softball family have been years that I will look back and cherish forever. Thank you to Jenny Allard, who has been so instrumental in helping prepare me for this opportunity. To all my previous coaches and colleagues, I am standing on your shoulders.”

Before arriving at Harvard, Wood spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University, where she mentored the pitching staff and defense. Under her guidance, the team drastically lowered its ERA from 3.40 prior to her arrival to a 2.40 mark during the 2014 campaign. In addition, her tutelage shaped EKU’s fielders into the nation’s 43th-ranked defense with a .968 fielding percentage the same year.

Nine Eastern Kentucky players earned All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) honors over her three-year stint with the Colonels, with two players also garnering NFCA All-Region accolades.

Wood’s first coaching stop came at her alma mater, the University of Louisville, where she was a volunteer for the Cardinals during the 2012 season. UofL finished the season with a program-record 55 wins, captured the Big East regular season and tournament titles, advanced to the NCAA Louisville Regional finals and ranked 18th nationally at the end of the year.

Wood was just as impressive as a player for the Cardinals, becoming the first softball All-American in Louisville history when she was named to the 2006 Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I All-America Third Team. A 2019 inductee into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame, Wood led the Cardinals to three NCAA Regional appearances, including the first in program history in 2004. The program also reached the NCAA Regional finals for the first time in program history in 2006.

A catcher and two-time team captain for the Cardinals, Wood led the team with a .382 batting average, nine home runs and 51 RBIs as a senior in 2006. She still owns the program’s career record for grand slams and continues to rank among Louisville’s top 10 in several career offensive categories including batting average, hits, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs and RBIs.

Wood’s play also sparked the Cardinals to the 2005 Conference USA and 2006 Big East regular season championships. After graduating from Louisville in 2006 with a degree in sociology, Wood played professionally for two seasons in Australia and Italy.