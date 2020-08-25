Tuesday, 8/25/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

The City of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour and City Controller Trent Conway will hold a press conference at 10am today, in the City Council chambers. The 2021 budget is to be discussed and they will present their goals, plans, and proposal.

Reporter Sean Mattingly reports the Ponderosa in Anderson has closed. It is assumed that the restrictions on food establishments made it difficult to offer their long-stranding menus favorites.

Ex-Fox News anchor Shepard Smith will debut his new program on CNBC on Sept. 30, the network has announced. ‘The News with Shepard Smith’ will air in prime time at 7 p.m., with repeats at midnight and at 4 a.m. Smith joined CNBC in July after working for 23 years at Fox News.

NASA reported Saturday that an asteroid is headed toward Earth one day before U.S. Election Day this year, though the chances of an impact are less than 1 percent. Scientists say it’s about 6.5 feet big, and was first discovered at an Observatory in California in 2018.

VP Mike Pence made a quick presentation yesterday as he arrived at the RNC. If this was his “hello,” his actual speech later this week should be something to hear… President Trump is expected to appear and or speak every night – to our knowledge, the first time in history that a Presidential candidate has done so.

Indiana’s workforce was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, but the state’s Secretary of Commerce says we’re making progress as we reach the end of the year.

It’s a list you do NOT want to be “in the top ten.” The Indiana July unemployment numbers are out, and though the figures are improving, several of our area counties are still struggling – Howard county ranks 9th, Delaware 14th, Madison 17th, Blackford 31st, and Grant county 34th. The areas-highest rate is 8.8%, the nearby-low is 7.2%.

Very interesting “wording” of an NBC story – they wrote, “Thieves are stealing checks from USPS boxes. Is it ‘mailbox fishing’ – or an inside job?” What the headline failed to mention is that mail-theft has always occurred, and is impossible to police. Additionally, in times of high unemployment, desperate people will seemingly take desperate measures – and to blame the USPS seems unfair, and even misleading to many.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today, 10 a.m. in both Marion and New Castle. Wednesday, 10 a.m. in Dunkirk, and 11 a.m. in Wabash. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.