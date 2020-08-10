State Wants Daleville Community Schools To Pay Up

State auditors say Daleville Community Schools should repay $2.2 million for failing to properly supervise two online charter schools accused of padding their enrollments by about 14,000 students over eight years. The money was doled out as part of an agreement that paid the district up to 3% of their annual state funding for oversight responsibilities as their authorizer under state law. A state audit released earlier this year indicated Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy wrongly received $68.7 million in state payments by improperly claiming students as enrolled between 2011 and 2019 even though they had no online course activity.