Monday, August 10, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

NOT the way you want to make National headlines — NBC news chose the words “the first major Conference to cancel:” As we told you first on WLBC when the story broke Saturday morning, Fall sports at Ball State are postponed – at least. Kurt Darling reports

The Pioneer Football League announced the no-football decision Friday morning, affecting Butler and Valparaiso.

BSU Football head coach Mike Neu released a statement over the weekend which read, in part, “We are unquestionably heartbroken we will not be able to take the field this fall to represent our great university.” Neu was to have appeared at the Muncie’s Got Music event Saturday afternoon, but was needed to help his student athletes cope with the decision.

The Christmas Show WILL go on. We were told over the weekend by Al Holdren, that the Secret Families Muncie Christmas gift giveaway WILL go on, “no matter what.” Contingency plans have always been in the works – and the organizer to Woof Boom radio news that the need will be greater than ever, and a very giving community will come together – again.

Anderson is still talking today, about the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees cancelling a hearing for tomorrow about a contract offered to interim Superintendent Joe Cronk, making his position permanent. Cronk informed the board Thursday that he was withdrawing from the proposed appointment.

The leader of the Indiana Senate is warning schools they could have their funding cut if they don’t offer in-person classes

Making sure you know: the U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, as ANY good news is good to hear – but much more needs to be done, in order to get back to the near full-employment that our Country enjoyed before the COVID situation.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today at 10 a.m. in Elwood. Tuesday 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall in Marion, and at the same time at First Baptist Church in New Castle. Wednesday in Jay County and 10am, and 11 am in Wabash. Thursday 10am Muncie Mall. And two Friday at 10 a.m.: Anderson, and Winchester.

Allison K. Bell joined Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie, Indiana as President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this month. We noticed her change of status in Linked In last week, and followed up on this good news story – read more on MuncieJournal.com.

More on President Donald Trump’s action on Saturday, signing executive orders extending the eviction moratorium, additional unemployment benefits, and more. Democrats promised last week to sue but have backed themselves into a corner appearing they are blocking the President’s efforts to help Americans.

As we have previously reported – no one said that people won’t get sick. DelCom experienced their first positive case Friday at Delta High School. Supt. Mann reported via Twitter, “Health department continues to play a pivotal role in our decision making. See you on Monday, DAY 3. Eagle Pride!”

No one seems to be sure how this could happen – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19, two days after he tested positive, and he was forced to scrap a scheduled meeting with the President. DeWine’s wife and members of his staff also texted negative, a statement posted to DeWine’s Twitter account said.

There have been several fatal accidents on Central Indiana roadways lately, but this one struck very close to home – as a Ball State graduate his service dog died in a crash on I-465 on the west side early Friday, State Police said. Dustin Gilmer, 29, crashed a van and was pronounced deceased on scene. He was the manager of the disability affairs office for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. His dog Carver also died in the crash.

Friday afternoon a young man by the name of Malachi Fronczak presented the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post, a check for almost two-thousand dollars that he raised selling his Malachi”s Magnificent Lemonade (MML). The money was raised to assist the family of Trooper Bo Stephen who was killed in a traffic crash October 11, 2019. If you would like to follow on Facebook, his page is Malachi”s Magnificent Lemonade or #malachicares.