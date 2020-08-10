Bell Joins Cornerstone Center For The Arts As President/CEO

Allison K. Bell has joined Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie as President and Chief Executive Officer this month. She, and her team of directors, will host classes in-person and virtually in areas of music, art, dance, theatre, and wellness. Bell will look to explore new opportunities for CCA to serve the Muncie and Delaware County community. The nearly 100-year old gothic building owned by Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been open on a limited basis since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.