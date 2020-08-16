Rumors regarding Delaware County (IN) Schools

Sunday, social media was “blowing up” with unfounded rumors about an alleged Monday meeting to determine the status of schools in Delaware County. Supt. Reece Mann of Delaware Community School District told Steve Lindell at 4:30pm today (8/16), “false rumor,” regarding the “word on the street” noted in this post. Also, “there is a (Del Com) Board meeting Monday, but no agenda item listed” related to such discussion or decision. Additionally, Mann wrote “Absolutely NOT considering a shut down of school OR Extra Curricular Activities.”

There have been a few schools in the area that have had a few positive testing cases, and contact tracing has had students quarantined, as per CDC and Health Department guidelines.