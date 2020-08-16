SUNDAY: Allen county road closure

Temporary Road Closure and Power Outage area of US27 Southern Allen County

(Ft. Wayne, IN)- At approximately 1:30pm this afternoon, the Indiana State Police responded to investigate a medical emergency on US27 at Flatrock Rd, Allen County. An electrical contractor operating in a bucket truck was manipulating an overhead power line and was subsequently electrocuted. The electrical worker has since been rescued from the situation and has been airlifted to an area Ft. Wayne hospital. His medical condition is unknown at this time.

Due to the nature of this incident, the Indiana State Police have temporarily closed the southbound lanes of US27 at Flatrock Road. It is unknown how long this closure will last. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route of travel and avoid this area.

Additionally, as a result of this incident, electrical power in Allen County in the area of US27 and I-469 will be off for an unknown period of time while repairs to the power line are being conducted. Crews are currently working to restore power.

There is no further information to release at this time. As soon as further information becomes available, this release will be updated.